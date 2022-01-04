Scowl members tell us about their favorite albums of 2021

Scowl's debut LP How Flowers Grow is one of our favorite punk albums of 2021, and we asked the band what their favorite albums of the year were, and all four members made us their own lists with commentary on each pick. There's some overlap between the lists (multiple members picked Turnstile, Chubby and the Gang, Militarie Gun, and Limp Bizkit), but the lists are overall pretty different and there's a lot of ground covered, from Spirit of the Beehive to Steel Bearing Hand to Iceage to The Chisel to Lana Del Rey to Billie Eilish to Fiddlehead to Citizen to Ovlov to Section H8 to Dare to Mortiferum to Weezer and beyond. Read on for their full lists and commentary.

Scowl are also gearing up to open the West Coast shows on American Nightmare's Background Music 20th anniversary tour, alongside Chemical Fix. The East Coast dates (including NYC-area shows this weekend) are with Chemical Fix and Gel (who are on Scowl's year-end list). All dates are listed below.

Kat Moss (vocals):

Chubby and The Gang - The Mutt’s Nuts

I’m a Chubby super fan. This record is fucking awesome, this band is awesome. I will be very sad if i don’t see them live in 2022.

Militarie Gun - All Roads Lead To The Gun

So catchy, such unique writing. Great people and incredible songs.

Militarie Gun - All Roads Lead To The Gun II

Ditto.

Dead Heat - World At War

Dead Heat is one of my favorite hardcore bands of all time. This record exceeded all of my expectations— it makes me want to shotgun a beer and run around in a circle.

Billie Eillish - Happier Than Ever

Billie is my favorite artist of all time. This record truly shows the strength and pain behind growing up and finding yourself. It’s heartbreaking in the happiest tone and I cried through the title track on first listen. It still gives me chills.

Punitive Damage - Strike Back

I love this band. This release is just the beginning, LP on the way and I am so excited.

Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over The Country Club

Lana Del Rey really knows how to write a song and it shows on this masterpiece. Working with Jack Antonoff seems to be the best decision every chart topping artist has made the past decade. This record is so catchy, it swells perfectly. A not-so-guilty pleasure for me.

Limp Bizkit - Still Sucks

Somehow Limp Bizkit put out their catchiest record after a 20 year hiatus. I surprised myself with how much I replayed this record. Listen to it and find out for yourself.

Turnstile - Glow On

Everybody’s favorite release of 2021 and it should be.

Spaced - Demo

I keep going back to this demo. I need to see this band live! The energy is so cool, vocal flow is insane. I wish our demo was this good.

Bailey Lupo (bass):

Worm - Foreverglade

Brooding, horrific and heavy. The riffs feel like you are getting buried alive.

Gravesend - Methods of Human Disposal

Perfect ear piercing noisy rawness for sick fucks with short attention spans.

Sweet Trip - A Tiny House, in Secret Speeches, Polar Equals

Highly anticipated return of the genre bending ethereal madness that is Sweet Trip. Dancy, glitchy, shoegaze trip pop perfection.

Iceage - Seek Shelter

Post punk geniuses from Denmark do it again on this emotive masterpiece tinged with timeless pop sensibilities and droning hooks.

Spirit of the Beehive - Entertainment, Death

An explosion of soundscapes and well crafted noise. Imagine if Medicine and Astrobrite had a demonic baby.

Steel Bearing Hand - Slay in Hell

Non stopping ass beater riffs from start to finish. Thrashy blackened death metal perfection. What I imagine Satan would listen to if he were a NASCAR driver.

Mortiferum - Preserved in Torment

We’re all very lucky to be alive at the same time Mortiferum is making music. It’s rare to see a band outdo themselves this much with every new release. Death Doom titans that make you feel like a Nephilim soldier bringing plagues to this realm.

Stormkeep - Tales of Othertime

Who the fuck doesn’t like dragons or ancient spells??? Listen to this if you have ever slapped Immortal’s Battles in the North at 3 am on a school night while pretending to slaughter the kingdoms of your enemies

Star 99 - My Year in Lists

San Jose Hard Twee sweethearts packing a punch on their debut release. Please keep your eyes out for what this band hand in store. You will not be disappointed.

The Chisel - Retaliation

Blistering yet anthemic Oi magnum opus. It’s hard to come by a record you can play over and over and over again quite like this!

Cole Gilbert (drums):

Weezer - OK Human

My favorite band of all time. Some of the catchiest and most well written music they’ve made in years. Somehow this rocks harder than their hard rock album that was also released this year.

Fiddlehead - Between The Richness

Beautiful follow up to their first LP. Short and sweet, gives me goosebumps with every listen. Bonus points for the Give nod in the lyrics of the first track.

Citizen - Life In Your Glass World

Might be my new favorite album from them. The transition into a poppier sound actually works super well, seeing all of the extra auxiliary instruments they used is also super inspiring.

Glitterer - Life Is Not A Lesson

I’ve followed Glitterer since the self-titled and I become more of a fan with each release. Amazing front to back with a perfect example of how an album closing track should be.

Turnstile - Glow On

Turnstile can do no wrong. Continuously and tastefully breaking the boundaries of hardcore, they never fail to impress.

Webbed Wing - What’s So Fucking Funny?

As a long time Superheaven fan, I was very excited for the other projects that came from the members. This and the first Webbed Wing LP more than exceeded my expectations. Catchy riffage all the way through.

Dinosaur Jr. - Sweep It Into Space

One of the only bands from their time still pumping out great music. Best thing they’ve released since Farm.

Angel Du$t - YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs

One of my favorite bands of all time. Continuously releasing banger after banger, with this album being no exception. Most new AD albums take me a few listens before I’m fully on board but this one had be hooked instantly.

Pony - TV Baby

Super fun rockin' power pop, gives me strong That Dog. vibes. I’m fairly new to this band but it immediately went on my AOTY list upon first listen.

Ovlov - Buds

I’m relatively new to this band but immediately took a strong liking to their entire catalog, with this album pairing up strongly with their previous releases. Fuzzy ass rock music.

Malachi Greene (guitar):

Chubby And The Gang - The Mutt’s Nuts

Bad ass punk album and some of the best to ever do it.

Section H8 - Welcome To The Nightmare

Hard and brutal hardcore from some of LA’s finest. Start to finish it doesn’t let up.

Militarie Gun - All Roads Lead To The Gun

Aggressive and catchy all at the same time. One of my most played releases of the year.

Regional Justice Center - Crime and Punishment

Non-stop brutal tracks that get you hyped. I haven’t been disappointed by any of their releases.

Gel - Violent Closure

Gel is straightforward hardcore punk that doesn’t let up. Huge fan of this band and can't wait to see what they do in the future.

MH Chaos - ST

MH Chaos’s release is a regular on my rotation. A really good lyrical flow and sick riffs that make you want to move.

Drain - "Watch You Burn"

Santa Cruz Hardcore at its finest. This one song got me hyped for the next LP they are working on and I can't wait to see what they do.

Gulch/Sunami - Split

RBS

Dare - Against All Odds

Hardcore with a good bounce to it that brings a smile to your face. Great release and they put on an amazing live show.

Violent Way - S/T & Release the Skins

Both Violent Way releases are great. Straight forward Oi with songs that get stuck in your head in the best way.

Limp Bizkit - Still Sucks

You’re wrong if you say you don’t like this album. From front to back I was stoked and each track had its own vibe. The INXS cover was perfect too.

--

