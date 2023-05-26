Scowl & Militarie Gun add 2nd Brooklyn show to fall tour with MSPAINT
Scowl and Militarie Gun will be on tour together this fall and have just added a second Brooklyn show to their tour, playing Saint VItus on September 30. Like their sold-out show at The Meadows on 9/29, this one is also with MSPAINT making for a killer triple bill and tickets are on sale.
Scowl are currently halfway around the world, having just started their Australian tour with Speed + Sunami, and they've also got a few West Coast dates in July with Circle Jerks. All dates are listed below.
Scowl -- 2023 Tour Dates
w/ Speed + Sunami
5/27 - Melbourne, AU @ Stay Gold
5/28 - Canberra, AU @ The Basement
5/29 - Wollongong, AU @ La La La’s (no Speed)
5/30 - Newcastle, AU @ The Newcastle Hotel
5/31 - Gold Coast, AU @ Vinnie’s Dive Bar
6/1 - Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo
6/3 - Sydney, AU @ Back On The Map Vol.2
6/4 - Sydney, AU @ Crowbar (no Speed)
6/24 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest
6/28 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
w/ Circle Jerks
7/18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theatre
7/19 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge
7/20 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
7/22 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
7/27-29 - Xixón, Spain @ Tsunami Xixón Festival
8/10-12 - Ancora, Potrugal @ Sonic Blast Festival
8/26 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
8/27 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
w/ Militarie Gun
9/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720*
9/9 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction*
9/10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*
9/12 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad*
9/14 - Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks*
9/15 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom*
9/16 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*
9/17 - Houston, TX @ The Compound*
9/19 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit*
9/20 - Miami, FL @ Gramps*
9/21 - Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall*
9/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5*
9/23 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
9/25 -Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*
9/26 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall*
9/27 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar*
9/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*
9/29 - New York, NY @ The Meadows*
9/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
10/1 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*
10/3 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa*
10/4 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*
10/6 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups^
10/7 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary^
10/8 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean^
10/9 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry^
10/10 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb^
10/11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater^
10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive^
10/14 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder^
10/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Russian Hall^
10/17 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project^
10/18 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater^
10/20 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project^
10/21 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman^
* = w/ MSPAINT ^ = w/ Big Laugh