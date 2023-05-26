Scowl & Militarie Gun add 2nd Brooklyn show to fall tour with MSPAINT

Scowl and Militarie Gun will be on tour together this fall and have just added a second Brooklyn show to their tour, playing Saint VItus on September 30. Like their sold-out show at The Meadows on 9/29, this one is also with MSPAINT making for a killer triple bill and tickets are on sale.

Scowl are currently halfway around the world, having just started their Australian tour with Speed + Sunami, and they've also got a few West Coast dates in July with Circle Jerks. All dates are listed below.

Scowl -- 2023 Tour Dates

w/ Speed + Sunami

5/27 - Melbourne, AU @ Stay Gold

5/28 - Canberra, AU @ The Basement

5/29 - Wollongong, AU @ La La La’s (no Speed)

5/30 - Newcastle, AU @ The Newcastle Hotel

5/31 - Gold Coast, AU @ Vinnie’s Dive Bar

6/1 - Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo

6/3 - Sydney, AU @ Back On The Map Vol.2

6/4 - Sydney, AU @ Crowbar (no Speed)

6/24 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

6/28 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

w/ Circle Jerks

7/18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theatre

7/19 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge

7/20 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

7/22 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

7/27-29 - Xixón, Spain @ Tsunami Xixón Festival

8/10-12 - Ancora, Potrugal @ Sonic Blast Festival

8/26 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/27 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

w/ Militarie Gun

9/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720*

9/9 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction*

9/10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

9/12 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad*

9/14 - Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks*

9/15 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom*

9/16 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

9/17 - Houston, TX @ The Compound*

9/19 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit*

9/20 - Miami, FL @ Gramps*

9/21 - Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall*

9/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5*

9/23 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

9/25 -Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

9/26 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall*

9/27 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar*

9/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

9/29 - New York, NY @ The Meadows*

9/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

10/1 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

10/3 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa*

10/4 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*

10/6 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups^

10/7 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary^

10/8 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean^

10/9 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry^

10/10 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb^

10/11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater^

10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive^

10/14 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder^

10/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Russian Hall^

10/17 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project^

10/18 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater^

10/20 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project^

10/21 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman^

* = w/ MSPAINT ^ = w/ Big Laugh