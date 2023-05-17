Scowl & Militarie Gun announce tour with MSPAINT, Big Laugh

Fresh off releasing their excellent new EP Psychic Dance Routine, Scowl have announced a headlining North American tour and it's with an amazing support lineup. All dates have direct support from Militarie Gun, whose anticipated debut album Life Under the Gun comes out in June, and there's one leg with MSPAINT and another with Big Laugh. They've also got local support TBA. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/19) at 10 AM local time.

Brooklyn gets a stop on September 29 at The Meadows, and that's part of the run with MSPAINT. All dates are listed below.

Read our recent feature with Scowl and listen to our recent podcast episodes with Scowl and Militarie Gun for more. Scowl and Militarie Gun are also both featured in our list of 13 great songs from the current hardcore / alt-rock crossover, and we've got exclusive vinyl variants of the new Scowl EP and the upcoming Militarie Gun LP in the BV shop.

You can also read our reviews of the new MSPAINT and Big Laugh albums.

Scowl -- 2023 Tour Dates

w/ Speed + Sunami

5/25 - Adelaide, AU @ Lion Arts Factory

5/26 - Melbourne, AU @ Prince Bandroom

5/27 - Melbourne, AU @ Stay Gold

5/28 - Canberra, AU @ The Basement

5/29 - Wollongong, AU @ La La La’s (no Speed)

5/30 - Newcastle, AU @ The Newcastle Hotel

5/31 - Gold Coast, AU @ Vinnie’s Dive Bar

6/1 - Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo

6/3 - Sydney, AU @ Back On The Map Vol.2

6/4 - Sydney, AU @ Crowbar (no Speed)

6/24 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

6/28 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

w/ Circle Jerks

7/18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theatre

7/19 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge

7/20 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

7/22 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

7/27-29 - Xixón, Spain @ Tsunami Xixón Festival

8/10-12 - Ancora, Potrugal @ Sonic Blast Festival

8/26 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/27 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

w/ Militarie Gun

9/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720*

9/9 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction*

9/10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

9/12 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad*

9/14 - Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks*

9/15 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom*

9/16 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

9/17 - Houston, TX @ The Compound*

9/19 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit*

9/20 - Miami, FL @ Gramps*

9/21 - Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall*

9/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5*

9/23 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

9/25 -Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

9/26 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall*

9/27 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar*

9/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

9/29 - New York, NY @ The Meadows*

10/1 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

10/3 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa*

10/4 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*

10/6 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups^

10/7 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary^

10/8 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean^

10/9 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry^

10/10 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb^

10/11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater^

10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive^

10/14 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder^

10/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Russian Hall^

10/17 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project^

10/18 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater^

10/20 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project^

10/21 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman^

* = w/ MSPAINT ^ = w/ Big Laugh

