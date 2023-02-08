Scowl return with melodic alt-rock anthem “Opening Night” (get their new EP on exclusive vinyl!)

Scowl's 2021 debut album How Flowers Grow--one of the best punk albums of that year--offered up nine songs of scorching hardcore punk, plus one stylistically different song called "Seeds to Sow" that saw them showing off a softer side, with melodic, indie rock-style singing from vocalist Kat Moss. Now they've announced a Will Yip-produced followup EP, Psychic Dance Routine, and lead single "Opening Night" finds them perfectly fusing all of this together and more. It's an anthemic, melodic alt-rock banger with hardcore undertones, mixing stuff like Nirvana, Hole, and The Breeders with their core influences like Negative Approach and Ceremony. Kat sticks to clean singing for almost the whole song, not breaking out her piercing screams until the climactic end, and she's got exactly the kind of soaring-yet-gritty delivery needed to take a song like this to the next level. It comes with an entertaining video directed by the band's own guitarist Malachi Greene that mixes Scowl's larger-than-life stage presence with a mysterious plot that plays off the song's theme.

"Lyrically this song takes a pretty literal stab at my experience of feeling jolted from stage to van, and back again, every single night," Kat said. "I also had experiences on tour where I was seeing faces in the crowd that belonged to people from my past, and it was pretty shocking." Check it out below.

Not only are we very excited about this new Scowl EP, we're also excited to be launching our own exclusive "cloudy ultra clear/dark purple" vinyl variant, limited to 600 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

Scowl are about to begin their tour supporting Show Me The Body this Thursday (2/9), alongside Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TRiPP JONES. That stacked bill hits NYC on March 24 at Brooklyn Steel.

Scowl also have other shows and festival appearances coming up, including their record label Flatspot Records' Flatspot World showcase in Brooklyn on April 8, Coachella, Bamboozle, Sick New World, Outbreak, and Furnace Fest. All dates are listed below.

Psychic Dance Routine drops April 7 via Flatspot. Grab our vinyl variant while they last.

Scowl loading...

Tracklist

1. Shot Down

2. Psychic Dance Routine

3. Wired

4. Opening Night

5. Sold Out

Scowl -- 2023 Tour Dates

w/ Show Me The Body + Jesus Piece + Zulu + TRiPP JONES

2/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

2/10 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

2/11 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

2/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

2/14 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

2/15 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

2/16 - Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly

2/17 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

2/18 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

2/19 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

2/21 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/22 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

2/24 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

2/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

2/26 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

2/28 - Orange County, CA @ The Observatory

3/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

3/3 - Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall

3/4 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

3/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

3/7 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/8 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

3/9 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

3/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

3/12 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

3/14 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

3/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue

3/16 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/17 - Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

3/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

3/19 - Montreal, QC @ Corona

3/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/22 - Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

3/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Flatspot World @ The Monarch

4/15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/6 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Bamboozle

5/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

6/23-25 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

9/22-24 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest