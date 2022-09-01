Scowl share “Fuck Around” video, announce headlining tour with Restraining Order & more
Scowl have quickly and deservedly become one of the most talked-about bands in hardcore off the strength of their great 2021 debut album How Flowers Grow and their intense live shows, and now they've got a new video for "Fuck Around" made up of footage from several of those live shows. Check it out below.
Scowl also announced a headlining tour with support varying by date from a slew of other great bands, including Restraining Order, Anklebiter, Jivebomb, Ghoulavelli, and Strange Joy. All dates are listed below.
That tour happens after Scowl's run with The Bronx, The Chats, and Drug Church (which hits NYC on October 22 at Brooklyn Steel).
Scowl -- 2022 Tour Dates
9/17 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Vets Hall w/ T.S.O.L.
w/ The Bronx + The Chats + Drug Church
10/4 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
10/6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater
10/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
10/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater
10/11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/12 - Boise, ID - The Shredder w/ Drug Church + Gel
10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/14 - Denver, CO - Summit
10/15 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
10/18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
10/19 - Detroit, MI - El Club
10/20 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
10/21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
10/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/23 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
w/ Restraining Order + Anklebiter
10/24 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr
10/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/26 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
10/27 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook
10/28 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
10/29 - Gainesville, FL - Vivid Music Hall (The Fest)
w/ Jivebomb + Anklebiter
10/30 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar
10/31 - Hattiesburg, MS - Hattiesburg Community Art Center
w/ Ghoulavelli + Jivebomb + Anklebiter + Strange Joy
11/2 - Houston, TX - The End
11/3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
11/4 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom
11/5 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks
w/ Stick To Your Guns + LANDMVRKS
11/09 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy
11/10 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
11/11 - Leeds, UK - Stylus
11/12 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Gran
11/13 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
11/20 - Tulsa, OK - Act Like You Know Fest w/ Anxious + Spaced + more