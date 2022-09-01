Scowl share “Fuck Around” video, announce headlining tour with Restraining Order & more

Scowl have quickly and deservedly become one of the most talked-about bands in hardcore off the strength of their great 2021 debut album How Flowers Grow and their intense live shows, and now they've got a new video for "Fuck Around" made up of footage from several of those live shows. Check it out below.

Scowl also announced a headlining tour with support varying by date from a slew of other great bands, including Restraining Order, Anklebiter, Jivebomb, Ghoulavelli, and Strange Joy. All dates are listed below.

That tour happens after Scowl's run with The Bronx, The Chats, and Drug Church (which hits NYC on October 22 at Brooklyn Steel).

Scowl -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/17 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Vets Hall w/ T.S.O.L.

w/ The Bronx + The Chats + Drug Church

10/4 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

10/6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater

10/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

10/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

10/11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/12 - Boise, ID - The Shredder w/ Drug Church + Gel

10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/14 - Denver, CO - Summit

10/15 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

10/18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

10/19 - Detroit, MI - El Club

10/20 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

10/21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

10/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/23 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

w/ Restraining Order + Anklebiter

10/24 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr

10/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/26 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

10/27 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

10/28 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

10/29 - Gainesville, FL - Vivid Music Hall (The Fest)

w/ Jivebomb + Anklebiter

10/30 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

10/31 - Hattiesburg, MS - Hattiesburg Community Art Center

w/ Ghoulavelli + Jivebomb + Anklebiter + Strange Joy

11/2 - Houston, TX - The End

11/3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

11/4 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom

11/5 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks

w/ Stick To Your Guns + LANDMVRKS

11/09 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy

11/10 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

11/11 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

11/12 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Gran

11/13 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

11/20 - Tulsa, OK - Act Like You Know Fest w/ Anxious + Spaced + more