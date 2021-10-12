Scowl tap Drain’s Sammy Ciaramitaro for new hardcore punk ripper “Fuck Around” (listen)

Pre-order Scowl's upcoming debut LP on limited orange vinyl.

Santa Cruz hardcore band Scowl's anticipated debut LP How Flowers Grow is coming out soon via Flatspot Records and here's second single "Fuck Around," following the excellent lead single "Bloodhound." This one's a 56-second ripper that finds vocalist Kat Moss trading screams with Drain's Sammy Ciaramitaro, and the two sound absolutely ferocious together.

"This song is so much fun I almost forget what I was trying to say here, but I’m grateful the lyrics are so simple and literal," Kat tells us. "Sammy jumping in just adds the perfect punch and it just makes me wanna jump around. I’m talking about people thinking outside their idea of what 'life should be' and kinda just calling for people to question what the hell they’re actually doing and question why it might be what they're told."

How Flowers Grow drops 11/19 via Flatspot Records.