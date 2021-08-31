Scream working first album in nearly 30 years, launch Kickstarter

DC hardcore legends Scream have announced that the original lineup of the band -- brothers Pete and Franz Stahl, bassist Skeeter Thompson and drummer Kent Stacks -- are getting back together to record a new album titled DC Special. Making it all the more special, they'll be recording at the equally iconic Inner Ear Studio, where they made most of their original albums, and working with producer/studio owner Don Zientara. The album, which will be their fifth, and first since 1993, will be one of the last projects at Inner Ear which is set to close at the end of September.

"There has never been more of reason to scream than right now,” says Franz. Scream have also announced a Kickstarter to fund the album, and are offering contributors a few different high level incentives, including:

A Les Paul guitar used during the recording.

A fishing trip with drummer Kent Stacks.

A hang with the band in the studio during the recording.

DC Special poster designed and printed using historic wood type from the Globe

Collection and Press at MICA.

The Kickstarter will officially launch on Wednesday, September 8.

You can read our interview with Scream about their 2016 reissue of Fumble (their second of two albums with a young Dave Grohl on drums and sometimes vocals). and pick up classic Dischord albums in the BV shop.