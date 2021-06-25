Screaming Females add 2nd NYC show w/ Shellshag to tour

Screaming Females recently announced a run of fall East Coast shows, saying, "There is a chance we could add another show or two, but this is pretty much it for 2021." It turns out they had at least one more date up their sleeves: their NYC show at Saint Vitus Bar on October 23 sold out, so they added a second night, on Sunday, October 24, at the same venue. For night two, they'll be joined by DIY vets Shellshag, which is a cool double bill. Tickets to that show are on sale now.

In addition to their two nights in NYC, Screaming Females also have shows in Lowell MA, Baltimore, and Philadelphia coming up this fall. See their updated dates below.

SCREAMING FEMALES: 2021 TOUR

Oct 22, 2021 The Town & The City Festival Lowell, MA

Oct 23, 2021 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY *

Oct 24, 2021 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY &

Nov 05, 2021 Ottobar Baltimore, MD #

Nov 06, 2021 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA %

* - w/ Freezing Cold

# - w/ No Man and Pearl

% - w/ Sweeping Promises and TVO

& - w/ Shellshag