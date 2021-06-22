Screaming Females announce fall East Coast shows

Screaming Females have announced a few East Coast tour dates for 2021. "There is a chance we could add another show or two," they write, "but this is pretty much it for 2021. Get em if you want em!"

There's a date at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on October 23 (tickets), which recently announced its initial lineup, where they'll be joined by Freezing Cold.

Other dates include Lowell MA, Baltimore (with No Man and Pearl), and Philadelphia (with Sweeping Promises and TVO). Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM ET.

SCREAMING FEMALES: 2021 TOUR

Oct 22, 2021 The Town & The City Festival Lowell, MA

Oct 23, 2021 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY *

Nov 05, 2021 Ottobar Baltimore, MD #

Nov 06, 2021 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA %

* - w/ Freezing Cold

# - w/ No Man and Pearl

% - w/ Sweeping Promises and TVO