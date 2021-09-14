Screaming Females announce Garden Party show w/ Mannequin Pussy, Oceanator & more

Screaming Females are doing a short run of East Coast shows in October and November, which they've said are "pretty much it" for their 2021 touring plans. They're now beginning to announce 2022 dates, starting with a very cool show in their home state of NJ. It's their annual Garden Party, happening on February 12 at White Eagle Hall. Mannequin Pussy, Oceanator, and Sensual World join them on the lineup, and tickets go on sale Friday 9/17 at 10 AM.

Screaming Females' 2021 shows include a pair of sold out Brooklyn shows at the recently reopened Saint Vitus Bar on October 23 (with Freezing Cold) and 24 (with Shellshag).

Mannequin Pussy begin their tour with Angel Du$t and Pinkshift tonight (9/14) in Chicago, and they stop in NYC for sold out shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 28 and Bowery Ballroom on October 30.

Oceanator will be supporting Jeff Rosenstock on tour in November, and ahead of that they've added dates with Cheekface, including Elsewhere Zone One on October 11 (tickets).