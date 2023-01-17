Screaming Females announce new album ‘Desire Pathway,’ share “Brass Bell”

Screaming Females have announced Desire Pathway, their first new album in five years and eighth overall, due February 17 via Don Giovanni Records. It was produced by Matt Bayles (Minus The Bear, Mastodon, Foxing, etc), and the first single is opening track "Brass Bell," which finds Screaming Females at their biggest-sounding and most anthemic but still in a way that only this band can do. Marissa Paternoster's powerhouse voice and guitar heroism are both as distinct as ever. Check it out below, and pre-order a vinyl copy of the album now.

Speaking about the album title, Marissa says, "Maybe there was one in your neighborhood growing up, a corner where everyone decided it took too long to go around, so they made their own pathway to cut through. There’s this cool unsaid group consciousness that comes together where everyone decides, this is the right way to go."

Screaming Females' annual NJ mini-fest Garden Party happens the same weekend their album comes out, on February 17 & 18 at White Eagle Hall with the stacked lineups of Armand Hammer, Nina Nastasia, and Truth Cult on night one; and Laura Stevenson, Catbite, and Gel on night two. Tickets are still available.

Screaming Females also play the Ceremony-curated Homesick festival in Berkeley, CA this weekend (1/20-21), and they've just announced a spring tour with Generación Suicida, with support from Heavy Comforter, Smirk, and The Mimes, varying by date. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Brass Bell

2. Desert Train

3. Let You Go

4. Beyond the Void

5. Mourning Dove

6. It's All Said and Done

7. Ornament

8. So Low

9. Let Me Into Your Heart

10. Titan

Screaming Females -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/20-21 Homesick Festival Berkeley, CA

2/17-18 Garden Party at White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

USA TOUR WITH GENERACION SUICIDA

w/ Heavy Comforter

Wed. 3/29 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall

Thu. 3/30 W Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern

Fri. 3/31 Atlanta, GA The Earl

Sat. 4/1 New Orleans, LA Siberia

Sun. 4/2 Houston, TX The End

Mon. 4/3 Austin, TX The Ballroom

Tue. 4/4 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

w/ Smirk

Thu. 4/6 San Diego, CA Casbah

Fri. 4/7 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

Sat. 4/8 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

Mon. 4/10 Portland, OR Dante's

Tue. 4/11 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw

Wed. 4/12 Seattle, WA Madame Lous

Thu. 4/13 Boise, ID The Shredder

Fri. 4/14 Salt Lake City, UT Beehive

Sat. 4/15 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

w/ The Mimes

Sun. 4/16 Omaha, NE Reverb Lounge

Tue. 4/18 St Paul, MN Turf Club

Wed. 4/19 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

Thu. 4/20 Hamtramck, MI Sanctuary

Fri. 4/21 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

Sat. 4/22 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit

Sun. 4/23 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

EU/UK TOUR

Jun 05 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & SOHN

Jun 06 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain

Jun 07 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang (Goldener Salon)

Jun 08 - Groningen, NL - VERA

Jun 09 - Brussels, BE - Botanique (Rotonde)

Jun 10 - Paris, FR - Supersonic

Jun 12 - Brighton, UK - Hope & Ruin

Jun 13 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

Jun 14 - London, UK - Oslo

Jun 15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Jun 16 - Glasgow, UK - Nice N Sleazy

Jun 17 - Manchester, UK - YES