Screaming Females announce new album ‘Desire Pathway,’ share “Brass Bell”
Screaming Females have announced Desire Pathway, their first new album in five years and eighth overall, due February 17 via Don Giovanni Records. It was produced by Matt Bayles (Minus The Bear, Mastodon, Foxing, etc), and the first single is opening track "Brass Bell," which finds Screaming Females at their biggest-sounding and most anthemic but still in a way that only this band can do. Marissa Paternoster's powerhouse voice and guitar heroism are both as distinct as ever. Check it out below, and pre-order a vinyl copy of the album now.
Speaking about the album title, Marissa says, "Maybe there was one in your neighborhood growing up, a corner where everyone decided it took too long to go around, so they made their own pathway to cut through. There’s this cool unsaid group consciousness that comes together where everyone decides, this is the right way to go."
Screaming Females' annual NJ mini-fest Garden Party happens the same weekend their album comes out, on February 17 & 18 at White Eagle Hall with the stacked lineups of Armand Hammer, Nina Nastasia, and Truth Cult on night one; and Laura Stevenson, Catbite, and Gel on night two. Tickets are still available.
Screaming Females also play the Ceremony-curated Homesick festival in Berkeley, CA this weekend (1/20-21), and they've just announced a spring tour with Generación Suicida, with support from Heavy Comforter, Smirk, and The Mimes, varying by date. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Brass Bell
2. Desert Train
3. Let You Go
4. Beyond the Void
5. Mourning Dove
6. It's All Said and Done
7. Ornament
8. So Low
9. Let Me Into Your Heart
10. Titan
Screaming Females -- 2023 Tour Dates
1/20-21 Homesick Festival Berkeley, CA
2/17-18 Garden Party at White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
USA TOUR WITH GENERACION SUICIDA
w/ Heavy Comforter
Wed. 3/29 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall
Thu. 3/30 W Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern
Fri. 3/31 Atlanta, GA The Earl
Sat. 4/1 New Orleans, LA Siberia
Sun. 4/2 Houston, TX The End
Mon. 4/3 Austin, TX The Ballroom
Tue. 4/4 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
w/ Smirk
Thu. 4/6 San Diego, CA Casbah
Fri. 4/7 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom
Sat. 4/8 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill
Mon. 4/10 Portland, OR Dante's
Tue. 4/11 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw
Wed. 4/12 Seattle, WA Madame Lous
Thu. 4/13 Boise, ID The Shredder
Fri. 4/14 Salt Lake City, UT Beehive
Sat. 4/15 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
w/ The Mimes
Sun. 4/16 Omaha, NE Reverb Lounge
Tue. 4/18 St Paul, MN Turf Club
Wed. 4/19 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge
Thu. 4/20 Hamtramck, MI Sanctuary
Fri. 4/21 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
Sat. 4/22 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit
Sun. 4/23 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
EU/UK TOUR
Jun 05 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & SOHN
Jun 06 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain
Jun 07 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang (Goldener Salon)
Jun 08 - Groningen, NL - VERA
Jun 09 - Brussels, BE - Botanique (Rotonde)
Jun 10 - Paris, FR - Supersonic
Jun 12 - Brighton, UK - Hope & Ruin
Jun 13 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade
Jun 14 - London, UK - Oslo
Jun 15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Jun 16 - Glasgow, UK - Nice N Sleazy
Jun 17 - Manchester, UK - YES