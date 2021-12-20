Screaming Females announce tour w/ Catbite, GHÖSH & TVO

Screaming Females will be hitting the road in 2022 on a spring tour. They've announced a new run of US dates that will have them out in April and early May. Joining them on select dates will be Philly ska band Catbite, genre-defying electro-rap group GHÖSH, and another Philly band, TVO. See all dates below.

There's currently no NYC date, but the tour begins in nearby New Haven, CT with a show at State House on April 7 with TVO. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Wendesday, 12/22 at 10 AM local time.

Ahead of their tour, Screaming Females play their annual home state Garden Party at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on February 12. That's with Mannequin Pussy, Oceanator, and Sensual World.

Catbite, whose new album Nice One we named one of the 50 Best Punk Albums of 2021 and one of 20 Great Ska & Ska-Punk Albums from 2021, are also playing a pair of BrooklynVegan-presented shows with JER and Teenage Halloween in NYC and Philly in January. NYC is on January 8 at Saint Vitus with Common Sage, and Philly is on January 7 at PhilMOCA with Take Today.

Screaming Females' Marissa Paternoster released her solo debut, Peace Meter, earlier this month.

SCREAMING FEMALES: 2022 TOUR

Feb 12, 2022 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ ^

Apr 07, 2022 State House New Haven, CT #

Apr 08, 2022 Monkey House Winooski, VT #

Apr 09, 2022 Zorba Music Hall Lowell, MA #

Apr 10, 2022 Colony Woodstock, NY #

Apr 21, 2022 123 Pleasant St Morgantown, WV %

Apr 22, 2022 Stoop Fest Lansing, MI %

Apr 23, 2022 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OH %

Apr 24, 2022 The Muse On Main Ft Wayne, IN %

Apr 25, 2022 Nightshop Bloomington, IL @%

Apr 26, 2022 Off Broadway St Louis, MO %

Apr 27, 2022 Al's Bar Lexington, KY @%

Apr 28, 2022 The Pilot Light Knoxville, TN @%

Apr 29, 2022 The Pinhook Durham, NC @%

Apr 30, 2022 Norfolk Taphouse Norfolk, VA @%

May 01, 2022 Black Cat Washington, DC @%

^ - w/ Mannequin Pussy, Oceanator, Sensual World

# - w/ TVO

% - w/ GHOSH

@ - w/ Catbite

See pictures from Screaming Females' October show at Saint Vitus Bar below.