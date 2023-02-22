Screaming Females announce shows with Iron Chic, share playlist of songs that inspired new LP

Screaming Females released their fantastic new album, Desire Pathway, last week, and they begin an extensive tour supporting it in March. Most shows are with Generation Suicida, but they've added a trio of new Northeast dates in late April that are co-headlining with Iron Chic. They'll stop in Philadelphia (April 27 at Union Transfer with Eye Flys), Brooklyn (April 28 at Elsewhere, with Lip Critic) and Boston (April 29 at Brighton Music Hall). Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 AM EST.

Screaming Females also made a new playlist featuring songs that inspired Desire Pathway, featuring Jimi Hendrix, Freak Genes, Unwound, Gang of Four, Galaxie 500, The Hives, Junius Paul, Kate Fagan, and more. Stream it, and see all of their upcoming tour dates, below.

SCREAMING FEMALES: 2023 TOUR

Mar 04, 2023 Alice's Champagne Palace Homer, AK w/ Wash Your Hands, Jaybird

Mar 06, 2023 Sheldon Community Arts Hanger Talkeetna, AK w/ Murmur, New Last Name

Mar 08, 2023 Bad Mother Fairbanks, AK w/ Murmur (Day Show)

Mar 08, 2023 Goldies Fairbanks, AK w/ Jake Chavez, Murmur (Night Show)

Mar 09, 2023 Cafecito Bonito Anchorage, AK w/ The High Femmes, Brainhole

Mar 10, 2023 Koot's Anchorage, AK w/ SunDog, Same Moon

Mar 29, 2023 Richmond Music Hall Richmond, VA w/ Generacion Suicida, Heavy Comforter

Mar 30, 2023 New Brookland Tavern W Columbia, SC w/ Generacion Suicida, Heavy Comforter

Mar 31, 2023 The Earl Atlanta, GA w/ Generacion Suicida, Heavy Comforter

Apr 01, 2023 Siberia New Orleans, LA w/ Generacion Suicida, Heavy Comforter

Apr 02, 2023 The End Houston, TX w/ Generacion Suicida, Heavy Comforter

Apr 03, 2023 The Ballroom Austin, TX w/ Generacion Suicida, Heavy Comforter

Apr 04, 2023 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX w/ Generacion Suicida, Heavy Comforter

Apr 06, 2023 Casbah San Diego, CA w/ Generacion Suicida, Smirk

Apr 07, 2023 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA w/ Generacion Suicida, Smirk

Apr 08, 2023 Bottom of the Hill San Francisco, CA w/ Generacion Suicida, Smirk

Apr 10, 2023 Dante's Portland, OR w/ Generacion Suicida, Smirk

Apr 11, 2023 Rickshaw Vancouver, BC w/ Generacion Suicida, Smirk

Apr 12, 2023 Madame Lou's Seattle, WA w/ Generacion Suicida, Smirk

Apr 13, 2023 The Shredder Boise, ID w/ Generacion Suicida, Smirk

Apr 14, 2023 Beehive Salt Lake City, UT w/ Generacion Suicida, Smirk

Apr 15, 2023 Marquis Theater Denver, CO w/ Generacion Suicida, Smirk

Apr 16, 2023 Reverb Lounge Omaha, NE w/ Generacion Suicida, The Mimes

Apr 18, 2023 Turf Club St Paul, MN w/ Generacion Suicida, The Mimes

Apr 19, 2023 Cobra Lounge Chicago, IL w/ Generacion Suicida, The Mimes

Apr 20, 2023 Sanctuary Hamtramck, MI w/ Generacion Suicida, The Mimes

Apr 21, 2023 Ace of Cups Columbus, OH w/ Generacion Suicida, The Mimes

Apr 22, 2023 Spirit Pittsburgh, PA w/ Generacion Suicida, The Mimes

Apr 23, 2023 Ottobar Baltimore, MD w/ Generacion Suicida, The Mimes

Apr 27, 2023 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA w/ Iron Chic, Eye Flys

Apr 28, 2023 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY w/ Iron Chic, Lip Talk

Apr 29, 2023 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA w/ Iron Chic

Jun 05, 2023 Bumann & SOHN Cologne, DE

Jun 06, 2023 Kantine am Berghain Berlin, DE

Jun 07, 2023 Hafenklang (Goldener Salon) Hamburg, DE

Jun 08, 2023 VERA Groningen, NL

Jun 09, 2023 Botanique (Rotonde) Brussels, BE

Jun 10, 2023 Supersonic Paris, FR

Jun 12, 2023 Hope & Ruin Brighton, UK

Jun 13, 2023 Rough Trade Bristol, UK

Jun 14, 2023 Oslo London, UK

Jun 15, 2023 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

Jun 16, 2023 Nice N Sleazy Glasgow, UK

Jun 17, 2023 YES Manchester, UK