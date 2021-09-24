Screaming Females cover The Selecter’s “On My Radio” for comic series

Screaming Females and Worriers will cover The Selecter and Mission of Burma, respectively, for the second issue of "post-apocalyptic coming-of-age" comic book series What's the Furthest Place From Here? which is coming out via Image Comics. The series, which is named after a lyric from Jawbreaker's "Accident Prone," is a story about "the things that matter most- Your survival, your loved ones, and your record collection."

Specifically, Screaming Females will cover The Selecter's 2-Tone ska classic "On My Radio," while Worriers are covering Mission of Burma's "That's How I Escaped My Certain Fate." The Worriers track was also released on their Old Friends covers EP and you can listen to that below.

The Screaming Females song has not been shared yet, but we've got an exclusive look at the the artwork and mock-up of the 7" split that you can check out below. You can find a comic store near you that carries it at furthestplace.com.

Each issue of What's the Furthest Place From Here? has a deluxe edition with an exclusive, limited edition 7" featuring two indie/punk acts. The first issue, which is out in November, features new songs by Blake Schwarzenbach and Joyce Manor.