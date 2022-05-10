Screaming Females helping Shellshag celebrate Jen’s birthday at TV Eye

Jen Shagawat, aka one half of DIY vets Shellshag, is celebrating her 52nd birthday with a special show on the Brooklyn/Queens border, at TV Eye on July 8. It's Shellshag's only scheduled NYC show of the summer right now, and they'll be joined by friends and fellow DIY vets Screaming Females. Athens, GA indie rock three-piece Monsoon open the night, and tickets are on sale now.

Shellshag recently supported Jawbreaker at a couple of their NYC shows, and back in October they shared the stage with Screaming Females at Saint Vitus Bar. See pictures from that show below.