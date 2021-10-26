Screaming Females played Saint Vitus w/ Shellshag (pics), livestreaming Ottobar show

Screaming Females made their return to the stage earlier this month when they began a run of fall East Coast shows. Their tour stopped in Brooklyn over the weekend for a pair of shows at Saint Vitus, and we caught the second night, which was with the band's fellow DIY vets Shellshag. Screaming Females were in terrific form, tearing up the stage, and you can see pictures of them and Shellshag from Sunday night's show, setlists included, by Ellen Qbertplaya below, along with a video clip.

Coming up, Screaming Females play their annual Garden Party in their native NJ on February 12 at White Eagle Hall, with Mannequin Pussy, Oceanator, and Sensual World. Before that, they're livestreaming their Baltimore show at Ottobar on November 5 at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Marissa Paternoster also recently announced her debut solo album.