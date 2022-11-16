Screaming Females tap Armand Hammer, Laura Stevenson, Catbite & more for 2023 Garden Party

Screaming Females are bringing their annual home-state NJ Garden Party show back for 2023. It's expanded to two days, on February 17 and 18 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at noon Eastern.

Screaming Females headline both nights, and each one has a killer lineup: Friday (2/17) is with Armand Hammer, Nina Nastasia, and Truth Cult, and Saturday (2/18) is with Laura Stevenson, Catbite, and another artist TBA.

There's also a Don Giovanni After Party on Friday with Paisley Fields and Sug Daniels, and an Ancient Artfix Pop Up Pet Shop on Saturday with "Rare Records - Posters - Vintage T-Shirts, All for Sale!" Entrance to both are included with a wristband.

Screaming Females are in the midst of a tour with The Menzingers and Touché Amoré, which stopped in the NYC area for shows at Le Poisson Rouge and House of Independents earlier this month. Laura Stevenson and Jeff Rosenstock are beginning their Neil Young covers tour this week. Catbite just played a fantastic BV-presented Brooklyn show, will be opening for The Bouncing Souls in NY, NJ, and CT this December. Truth Cult are also opening for Youth of Today in Baltimore this week and Gorilla Biscuits in Boston in 2023. Nina Nastasia released her first album in 12 years earlier this month.