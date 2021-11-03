Screamo legends Gospel share new song “SRO” off first album in over 15 years

Gospel's 2005 debut LP The Moon Is A Cold Dead World is one of the greatest screamo albums of all time, and it's also one of the most unique, with a '70s prog influence that's almost never heard within this genre of music. It's the only album Gospel ever released, but they just recently confirmed that a new album -- their first in over 15 years -- called The Loser was recorded this year. Like their debut, it was recorded by Converge's Kurt Ballou, who also plays sax on the album's lead single, "SRO." The shapeshifting song finds this band sounding as unique as ever, and it's not just a retread of Moon. Listen below.

--

25 Essential Screamo Albums of the '90s/'00s