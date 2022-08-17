Screamo trio Gillian Carter announce first album in 4 years, share “The Pain of Being Awake”

Ontario screamo trio Gillian Carter recently returned with a few killer new songs, and now they've finally announced their first album in four years, Salvation Through Misery, due October 7 via Skeletal Lightning (pre-order). It doesn't include any of those recent tracks, but it does include new single "The Pain of Being Awake," and this is another dose of impassioned, caustic fury (with an irresistibly slowed-down coda) that's got my hopes very high to hear more of this LP.

Vocalist multi-instrumentalist Logan Rivera, who also produced the album, says, "I was having these crazy panic attacks about not having enough money, getting the record done, and feeling inadequate. I really got in my head. That’s ‘The Pain of Being Awake.’" Of the album overall, he adds, "It’s the most technical we’ve gone. I made a conscious effort not to think too much. With the way life was affecting me, it made sense to play heavier, so it’s the heaviest and angriest we’ve ever been."

Check out the new track and the full tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. Life is Hell, Hell is Fucked

2. Drowning in Poison (Looking for an Escape)

3. The Pain of Being Awake

4. Borrowed Time

5. Serene Landscapes of a Violent Utopia

6. Forced into a World of Shit

7. Lake of Misery/Heart of Hatred

8. Crucified Upside Down

9. Abandoned & Lost in Time

10. Nothing Ahead of Us

11. Living in Isolation

12. Watching a Friend Die