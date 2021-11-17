Screamo/post-hardcore bands Boneflower and Lang releasing split (stream 2 tracks)

Last year, Madrid post-hardcore/emo/screamo band Boneflower released Armour (one of our favorite punk albums of 2020) on Dog Knights, and earlier this year, Tokyo screamo band Lang re-released their 2020 EP Cahier on the same label. Now, these two labelmates are gearing up to release a split titled Dolor/Enrai with three songs each on December 10. Pre-orders launch December 3 at Dog Knights' website, and we're now premiering a track from each: Boneflower's "El Hospital" and Lang's "One."

"You’ve been emotionally destroying people for the last 10 years and you’ve been blindly enjoying yourself," Boneflower says of their song. "Suddenly something clicks; you’ve been hurting yourself every time you hurt someone else, only you didn’t recognize it. You were the rubbish you never wanted to be, so you seek shelter in your mother’s home. It’s the place you bring your dead flowers to so she revives them and you think over who you’ve become. It’s both a hospital for your plants and a hospital for your self-consideration. You wish time hadn’t passed. It’s too late to fix what you’ve done but never too late to be a better person."

Talking about "One," Lang says, "Just before I wrote these lyrics, I visited the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima. I left the museum, I took a deep breath. As I walked along without thinking, looking at the river, some memories crossed my mind. Memories of my grandmother, who died when I was a student. My ugly feelings. A mixture of unconnected memories and feelings confused me. Where is my rightness? I was born in Japan. It is a country where everyone is indifferent and loves the average. We are capable of smiling at indifference. In my social life I forgot for a while to have a dialogue with myself. A moment of solitude for the soul that suddenly comes to me. That's where I feel my true self is. The Tokyo sunset sometimes fills my heart with loneliness. That's how I rewrote all these lyrics."

Boneflower's song goes back and forth between ethereal, clean-sung emo and harsh screamo, while Lang's song remains heavier throughout, and both are gripping, inventive takes on the genre. Listen to both below.

