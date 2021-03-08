Scroobius Pip is on new NBC sci-fi series ‘Debris’

Scroobius Pip, who you may remember for his late '00s spoken word/rap records with DJ Dan Le Sac, is better known these days as a radio and podcast host, including his The Distraction Pieces Podcast which he's been doing since 2014. In the past few years, Scroobius has also been acting, and is one of the stars of new NBC sci-fi series Debris which premiered last week. There show has strong X-Files and Fringe vibes, as government agents try and track down fragments of a destroyed alien spacecraft that have hit the earth. Scroobius plays Anson Ash, part of a shadowy cabal who are also trying to track down pieces of the craft. Here's the official synopsis:

When mysterious wreckage starts falling from the sky, a secretive international agency is tasked with figuring out what it is, where it came from, and most importantly… what it can do. British agent Finola Jones and American agent Bryan Beneventi are partners who have very different styles – she's warm, intuitive and detail-oriented, and he's charming, confident and guarded. But they have no choice but to trust each other as they track down the debris scattered across the Western Hemisphere. Each fragment has unpredictable, powerful and sometimes dangerous effects on the everyday people who find it. Every discovery is also a race against time, because shadowy outside forces seek these objects for nefarious purposes.

Scroobius Pip appears in the first scene of the show's premiere episode and you can watch the first 10 minutes of that, and a trailer for the series, below. Debris airs on NBC on Monday nights at 10 PM ET/PT. You can alsovstream Debris on Hulu and Peacock.

Debris also stars Jonathan Tucker (Westworld), Riann Steele (The Magicians), and Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon).

Dan le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip's most famous song is "Thou Shalt Always Kill" which was a blog hit in 2007 and featured, among other things, Scroobius telling us "Thou shalt not put musicians and recording artists on ridiculous pedestals, no matter how great they are or were," with a litany of groups listed off (The Beatles, The Smiths, Minor Threat, Nirvana, Radiohead and more), each one "just a band." ("Thou Shalt Always Kill" could be the motto for his Debris character.) You can watch the video for that below.