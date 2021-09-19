Sea.Hear.Now 2021 Day 1: Pearl Jam, Patti Smith, Lord Huron, Dr. Dog, more (pics)

The 2021 edition of Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now Festival kicked off on Saturday (9/18), and closing out the day were Pearl Jam, playing their first show in three years. Their set included the live debut of several songs off their most recent album, 2020's Gigaton, and Eddie Vedder paid tribute to the late Norm Macdonald, saying, "I'm so upset. I wish I had talked to him more, texted him more." The band also included a tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, playing part of "Waiting on a Friend" at the end of "Wishlist."

Joining Pearl Jam were former Red Hot Chili Pepper guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, in his first show as a touring member; Lenny Kaye, who came out for an encore rendition of "Rockin' in the Free World" (and had performed with Patti Smith earlier in the afternoon); and rock photographer and festival founder Danny Clinch, who played harmonica on "Red Mosquito" and was dubbed by Eddie the "Prince of Asbury Park." Watch video of that, as well as "Rockin' in the Free World," and "Wishlist," and see Pearl Jam's full setlist, below.

Saturday at Sea.Hear.Now also included sets from Lord Huron, The Avett Brothers, Dr. Dog, Patti Smith, White Denim and more. See pictures from the whole day by Toby Tenenbaum below.

SETLIST: PEARL JAM @ SEA.HEAR.NOW FESTIVAL, 9/18/2021

Dance of the Clairvoyants

Quick Escape

Seven O'Clock

Corduroy

Present Tense

Never Destination

Even Flow

Wishlist

Superblood Wolfmoon

Red Mosquito

Daughter

Take the Long Way

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Given to Fly

State of Love and Trust

Better Man

Porch

Encore:

My City of Ruins (Bruce Springsteen)

Alive

Rockin' in the Free World (Neil Young cover)