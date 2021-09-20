Sea.Hear.Now 2021 Day 2: Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Orville Peck, more
After kicking off on Saturday, the 2021 edition of Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now Fest continued on Sunday (9/19). Smashing Pumpkins were the night's headliners, and their setlist, which you can see below, was identical to the one they did at Riot Fest on Friday night. It included plenty of classics -- "Today," "Cherub Rock," "1979," "Disarm," "Tonight, Tonight" -- along with some songs off their most recent album, 2020's Cyr.
As Asbury Park Press points out, at one point during their set, Billy Corgan gave a "history lesson" on local venues to bandmate James Iha:
“Now James, just down the road is a place called the Stone Pony,” said Corgan, wearing a floor-length coat and white makeup. “There was a young man, he had dreams — big dreams.”
At this point, fans started the "Bruuuuce" calls.
“Do you know who I'm talking about? “ Corgan deadpanned. “It's J. Geils, J. Geils, just down the road. He had some dreams. He had some big hits.”
Sunday at Sea.Hear.Now also included sets from Ani DiFranco, Billy Idol, Tank and the Bangas, Orville Peck, Strand of Oaks, and more. See pictures from the whole day by Toby Tenenbaum below.
Catch up day one of Sea.Hear.Now, headlined by Pearl Jam, HERE.
SETLIST: SMASHING PUMPKINS @ SEA.HEAR.NOW, 9/19/2021
The Colour of Love
Bullet With Butterfly Wings
Today
Crush
Drown
Quiet
Cyr
Wyttch
Solara
Eye
Ava Adore
Tonight, Tonight
Stand Inside Your Love
Cherub Rock
Zero
Ramona
1979
Disarm
Shame
