Sea.Hear.Now 2021 Day 2: Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Orville Peck, more

After kicking off on Saturday, the 2021 edition of Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now Fest continued on Sunday (9/19). Smashing Pumpkins were the night's headliners, and their setlist, which you can see below, was identical to the one they did at Riot Fest on Friday night. It included plenty of classics -- "Today," "Cherub Rock," "1979," "Disarm," "Tonight, Tonight" -- along with some songs off their most recent album, 2020's Cyr.

As Asbury Park Press points out, at one point during their set, Billy Corgan gave a "history lesson" on local venues to bandmate James Iha:

“Now James, just down the road is a place called the Stone Pony,” said Corgan, wearing a floor-length coat and white makeup. “There was a young man, he had dreams — big dreams.” At this point, fans started the "Bruuuuce" calls. “Do you know who I'm talking about? “ Corgan deadpanned. “It's J. Geils, J. Geils, just down the road. He had some dreams. He had some big hits.”

Sunday at Sea.Hear.Now also included sets from Ani DiFranco, Billy Idol, Tank and the Bangas, Orville Peck, Strand of Oaks, and more. See pictures from the whole day by Toby Tenenbaum below.

Catch up day one of Sea.Hear.Now, headlined by Pearl Jam, HERE.

SETLIST: SMASHING PUMPKINS @ SEA.HEAR.NOW, 9/19/2021

The Colour of Love

Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Today

Crush

Drown

Quiet

Cyr

Wyttch

Solara

Eye

Ava Adore

Tonight, Tonight

Stand Inside Your Love

Cherub Rock

Zero

Ramona

1979

Disarm

Shame

United States