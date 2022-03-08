Sea.Hear.Now 2022 lineup (Stevie Nicks, Green Day, My Morning Jacket, more)

photo by Toby Tenenbaum

Asbury Park, NJ festival Sea.Hear.Now will return for its 2022 edition on September 17-18. They've announced the lineup, which is headlined by Stevie Nicks on Saturday 9/17, and Green Day on Sunday 9/18.

The lineup, which you can see in full below, also includes My Morning Jacket, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr., Fletcher, The Backseat Lovers, Peach Pit, Skip Marley, Celisse and more on Saturday, and Cage the Elephant, The Head and the Heart, IDLES, Courtney Barnett, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Tai Verdes, Shakey Graves, and more on Sunday. It also features surfing sessions with pros, demos, and live surfboard shaping.

Two-day tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 9 at 10 AM ET.

