Sea.Hear.Now 2023 lineup: The Killers, Foo Fighters, The Breeders, Tegan & Sara, more

The Breeders @ ACL 2018 (photo by Andy Sawyer)

Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival holds its 2023 edition on September 16-17, with over 25 artists, three stages, a surf contest and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM with a presale starting Thursday at 10 AM, and they've just announced this year's lineup.

Saturday, September 16 is headlined by The Killers, with Greta Van Fleet, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Royal Blood, Bob Moses, Living Color, and more also playing.

Sunday, September 7 is headlined by Foo Fighters, and also playing are Weezer, Rebelution, Mt Joy, The Beach Boys, The Breeders, Tegan & Sara, Easy Star All-Stars, Sunflower Bean and more.

Check out the full Sea.Hear.Now 2023 lineup in the poster below.

