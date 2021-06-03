Sea.Hear.Now fest announces daily lineups, releases more 2-day passes

Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival happens September 18 & 19 and features most of the lineup that was originally planned for the 2020 edition. They've just announced daily lineups, which have Pearl Jam, The Avett Brothers, Lord Huron, Patti Smith and Her Band, Patti Scialfa, Goose, Dr Dog, Matt & Kim, White Denim and more on Saturday, September 18; on Sunday, September 19, The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Dirty Heads, Grouplove, Orville Peck, Ani DiFranco, Strand of Oaks and more play. Check out the full 2021 Sea.Hear.Now lineup below.

The festival has also released more two-day passes which are on sale now.

As for the "Sea" portion of the festival, they have a lineup of big-name surfers on hand -- including Cassidy McLain, Cory Lopez, Sam Hammer, Brett Barley, Balaram Stack and more -- who will compete in daily North Beach Expression Sessions. Learn more at Sea.Hear.Now's website.