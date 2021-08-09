Seafoam Walls prep debut on Thurston Moore’s label (listen to “Program”)

Miami band Seafoam Walls have been exploring a unique blend of soul, jazz, dreampop and indie rock -- they call it "Caribbean Jazzgaze" -- since 2016, and following a few singles/EPs, are set to release their debut album, XVI, in November via Thurston Moore's The Daydream Library Series label.

The album includes their Record Store Day single "Dependency," and we're got the premiere of "Program," which rides confidently on a chilled-out groove where thick harmonies lay out a mantra-like chant of "Run program don't die." Say Seafoam Walls, "'Program' derived from a youtube comment. The comment likened us to computers running on a program called don’t die. It also explores the idea of feeling trapped in cycles or repetitive scenarios."

Check out "Program" and "Dependency" below.

Sound Check

You Can’t Have Your Cake And Ego Too (Happy Birthday)

A.I.

Dependency

You Always Said

Program

See

Rushed Rain