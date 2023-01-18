Seal playing his first 2 albums in full on 30th anniversary tour with Trevor Horn & The Buggles
Seal has announced a 30th anniversary tour where he will perform his first two albums, 1991's Seal and 1994's Seal II, in their entirety. Joining him as musical director will be legendary producer Trevor Horn, who collaborated with Seal on both those albums, and Horn's band The Buggles ("Video Killed the Radio Star") will open the shows.
Dates kick off April 25 in Phoenix and wrapping up June 12 in Seattle, and the NYC stop is at Beacon Theatre on May 23. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM local time with presales beginning January 26 at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.
Seal announced the tour with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, performing "Kiss froma Rose" (from his second album and the Batman Forever soundtrack) live. Watch that below.
SEAL 2023 TOUR DATES
Tuesday, April 25 / PHOENIX AZ / ARIZONA FINANCIAL THEATRE
Friday, April 28 / HOUSTON TX / BAYOU MUSIC CENTER
Saturday, April 29 / AUSTIN TX / BASS CONCERT HALL
Sunday, April 30 / DALLAS TX / MUSIC HALL AT FAIR PARK
Tuesday, May 2 / NEW ORLEANS LA / SAENGER THEATRE
Thursday, May 4 / CHARLOTTE NC / OVENS AUDITORIUM
Saturday, May 6 / ATLANTA GA / FOX THEATRE
Sunday, May 7 / LOUISVILLE KY / LOUISVILLE PALACE
Wednesday, May 10 / WASHINGTON DC / THE ANTHEM
Thursday, May 11 / PHILADELPHIA PA / THE MET
Friday, May 12 / BOSTON MA / BOCH CENTRE WANG THEATRE
Monday, May 15 / TORONTO ON / MASSEY HALL
Wednesday, May 17 / INDIANAPOLIS IN / MURAT THEATRE @ OLD NATIONAL CENTRE
Friday, May 19 / MINNEAPOLIS MN / ORPHEUM THEATRE
Sunday, May 21 / DETROIT MI / FOX THEATRE
Tuesday, May 23 / NEW YORK NY / BEACON THEATRE
Friday, May 26 / ST. LOUIS MO / STIFEL THEATRE
Saturday, May 27 / CHICAGO IL / CHICAGO THEATRE
Tuesday, May 30 / DENVER CO / BELLCO THEATRE
Friday, June 2 / LAS VEGAS NV / VENETIAN THEATRE
Saturday, June 3 / LAS VEGAS NV / VENETIAN THEATRE
Tuesday, June 6 / OAKLAND CA / PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Wednesday, June 7 / LOS ANGELES CA / GREEK THEATRE
Saturday, June 10 / PORTLAND OR / KELLER AUDITORIUM
Monday, June 12 / SEATTLE WA / PARAMOUNT THEATRE