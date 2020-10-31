Sean Connery, RIP

Sir Sean Connery, the actor who rose to fame in the '60s for playing James Bond, has died. The BBC reports Connery, who had been ill for some time, died in his sleep in the Bahamas. He was 90.

Born in 1930 in Edinburgh, Scotland, Connery played Bond in five consecutive films from 1962 - 1967, returned to the role in 1971 for Diamonds Are Forever and then again in 1983 for Never Say Never Again (which was a remake of 1965's Thunderball). His acting career, though, is rich and varied, and his filmography includes his Oscar-winning supporting role in 1988's The Untouchables, Alfred Hitchcock's Marnie, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Name of the Rose, The Hunt for Red October, The Rock and '70s cult sci-fi fantasy Zardoz.