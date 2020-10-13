Sean Lennon, Norah Jones, Nels Cline & more playing Hudson Valley Votes livestream

The third annual Hudson Valley Votes concert and rally is helping to get out the vote, and defending the right to vote, in the region. "There has never been a time in the history of this country when it was more important to vote," participant Natalie Merchant says. "With a sitting President who does not believe in global climate change, we need to vote like our lives depend on it...because they do."

This year's event, which is happening virtually and airs on the Hudson Valley Votes YouTube channel on Saturday, October 17 at 8 PM ET, as well as Radio Kingston and Radio Woodstock, features performances from Nels Cline of Wilco, Justin Vivian Bond, Gail Ann Dorsey, Corey Glover of Living Colour, Norah Jones, Sean Lennon, John Medeski, Meshell Ndegeocello, Natalie Merchant and more, and appearances from Fred Armisen, Melissa Auf der Maur of Hole, Amanda Seyfried, Bobby Tisdale, and others.

Down-ballot Upstate New York candidates, including Representative Antonio Delgado, State Senator Jen Metzger, and State Senate candidates Michelle Hinchey and Karen Smythe are also set to appear.

The stream is free to watch, and organizers will be encouraging viewers to donate to ActBlue, with proceeds going to benefit Common Cause New York.