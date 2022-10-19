Seattle aiming to help local venues with Cloudbreak Music Festival

Seattle's Cloudbreak Music Festival is a little different than most musical festivals. Created to celebrate their hometown music scene and get people back into local venues that have been struggling though the pandemic, Cloudbreak runs November 3-23 at over 20 clubs and theaters, including The Crocodile, Sunset Tavern, Tractor Tavern, El Corazon, High Dive, The Vera Project, Clock-Out Lounge and more.

By booking a room at one of 70 participating Downtown Seattle hotels you can attend any of the festival's shows for free during your stay. They're hoping that people visiting the city will check out a show they might not have otherwise. Artists performing at the inaugural fest include Sir Mix-A-Lot, Damien Jurado, Rocky Votolato, Helms Alee, Julia Shapiro (Chastity Belt), Visqueen, and more.

Head to Cloudbreak's website for the full schedule, list of venues, hotels and details on how it all works.