Seattle progressive black metallers Izthmi prep new LP (stream “It’s As If It Were”)

Seattle black metallers Izthmi will follow their 2020 debut LP The Arrows of Our Ways with their sophomore album, Leaving This World, Leaving It All Behind, on March 4 via Satanik Royalty Records (pre-order). The album was recorded and mixed by the legendary Billy Anderson (Neurosis, Sleep, Melvins, etc), and the band say they "had a desire and vision of a more dense, visceral, and progressive direction" for this one. You can definitely hear that coming through in the lengthy pre-release singles, which combine black metal fury with all kinds of proggy twists and turns, and which feel like a genuinely fresh take on black metal.

We're premiering third single "It's As If It Were," which was the first song the band wrote for the album, and which the band says "lauds the act of standing firm in our truths and values despite constant and unrelenting forces that try to pull us astray." Listen below.

And here are the previous two singles: