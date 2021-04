Shine is a new Seattle shoegaze band who, as Stereogum points out, share members with hardcore bands Regional Justice Center and Seattle's New Gods, and they recently released their debut EP Stare Into The Sun. It sort of toes the line between hazy shoegaze and beat-driven Britpop -- there's a lot of Ride in there but hints of other stuff from the classic Creation Records era as well. Stream it below.

