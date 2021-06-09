Seattle’s Freakout Fest announces 2021 lineup
Seattle's Freakout fest will hold its ninth edition this fall from November 11-14 at venues Tractor Tavern, Salmon Bay Eagles Club, Sunset Tavern, Conor Byrne, Hotel Albatross, Caffe Umbria, and CC Filson. This year's lineup includes garage rock icons The Seeds, Matthew Dear, Seattle sludge greats Big Business, Cedric Burnside, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, reggae vet Clinton Fearon (The Gladiators), The Mystery Lights, Triptides, White Mystery, Vacant Lots, and more.
This year, Freakout has partnered with Mexico's NRMAL Festival to curate a lineup of Latinx artists, including AJ Davila, Colombian electronic artist Cerrero, as well as Petite Amie, Margaritas Podridas, Myuné, Par Ásito, Carrion Kids and Los Honey Rockets.
Freakout is also highlighting Seattle's Black rock scene with performances from Shaina Shepherd (who is signed to Freakout Records), The Black Tones, Beverly Crusher, Black Ends, King Youngblood, Marshall Law Band, and and Urban Heat.
Tickets for Freakout 2021 are on sale now and you can check out the full lineup, and listen to the official playlist featuring this year's acts, below.
FREAKOUT FEST - 2021 LINEUP
Cedric Burnside
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
The Seeds
Big Business
The Mystery Lights
Matthew Dear
Jamie Wyatt
Levitation Room
Clinton Fearon
Acid Tongue
The Vacant Lots
Jarv Dee
White Mystery
Triptides
Shaina Shepherd
AJ Davila
No Joy
The Shivas
Manatee Commune
Smokey Brights
Cerrero
The Schizophonics
Petite Amie
Thee Sacred Souls
Ohtis
ZOPA (feat. Michael Imperioli)
Michael Rault
Evolfo
The Grizzled Mighty
Margaritas Podridas
Pearl Charles
Los Esplifs
The Black Tones
Hooveriii
Beverly Crusher
You Said Strange
Monsterwatch
Shadow Show
Urban Heat
PROVOKER
Mala Suerte
Death Bells
Terror/Cactus
Carrion Kids
TeZATalks
Tres Leches
Par Ásito
Black Ends
Myuné
Sebastian Adé
King Youngblood
Talaya. & Brandon Marsalis
Los Honey Rockets
Nathan Nzanga
Jenny Don't and the Spurs
Chris King & The Gutterballs
Caitlin Sherman
Tennis Pro
Biblioteka
Stephanie Anne Johnson & The Hidogs,Warren Dunes
Bird Language
General Mojo's
Wild Powwers
Spirit Mother
Smoker Dad
BOLERO!
Boy Deluxe
GLENN (ILLFIGHTYOU)
Reposado
The Copper Trees