Seattle’s Freakout Fest announces 2021 lineup

Seattle's Freakout fest will hold its ninth edition this fall from November 11-14 at venues Tractor Tavern, Salmon Bay Eagles Club, Sunset Tavern, Conor Byrne, Hotel Albatross, Caffe Umbria, and CC Filson. This year's lineup includes garage rock icons The Seeds, Matthew Dear, Seattle sludge greats Big Business, Cedric Burnside, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, reggae vet Clinton Fearon (The Gladiators), The Mystery Lights, Triptides, White Mystery, Vacant Lots, and more.

This year, Freakout has partnered with Mexico's NRMAL Festival to curate a lineup of Latinx artists, including AJ Davila, Colombian electronic artist Cerrero, as well as Petite Amie, Margaritas Podridas, Myuné, Par Ásito, Carrion Kids and Los Honey Rockets.

Freakout is also highlighting Seattle's Black rock scene with performances from Shaina Shepherd (who is signed to Freakout Records), The Black Tones, Beverly Crusher, Black Ends, King Youngblood, Marshall Law Band, and and Urban Heat.

Tickets for Freakout 2021 are on sale now and you can check out the full lineup, and listen to the official playlist featuring this year's acts, below.

FREAKOUT FEST - 2021 LINEUP

