Seattle’s Freakout Fest announces 2023 lineup
Seattle's garage-pysch leaning Freakout Fest holds its 11th edition November 2-5. The 2023 lineup includes Allah Las, The Gories, The Spits, Acid Mothers Temple, Night Beats, Death Valley Girls, Son Rompe Pera, Sextile, Lola Kirke, Jonathan Bree, and more.
The festival happens at venues in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, including The Sunset, Salmon Bay Eagles Club (2 stages), The Tractor Tavern, Conor Bryne, Caffe Umbria, and C.C. Filson.
Tickets for Freakout 2023 are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.
FREAKOUT FEST 2023
The Gories
Allah-Las
The Spits
Son Rompe Pera
Sextile
Acid Mothers Temple
Crush (Members of Black Lips)
Death Valley Girls
Jonathan Bree
El Khat
Acid Tongue
Gift
Lola Kirke
The Brightlight Social Hour
Kepi Ghoulie
GOON
Elis Paprika
Mauro Samaniego
Ramona
The Funerals
Mala Suerte
Michael Rault
Pearl Charles
zzzahara
Nestter Donuts
Monsterwatch
Mengers
Las Pijamas
Vondré
Diles Que No Me Maten
Shadow Show
Joudy
Archer Oh
Taleen Kali
Sunset Images
Tuesday Violence
Diminished Men
Brittany Davis
Biblioteka
Black Maracas
The Wind-Ups
All Star Opera
Dark Dazey
SuperMother
Midnight High
Ismay
Ritmo Cascabel
The Sugar Tradition
Moon Owl's Mages
Lobo Lara
Floating Witch's Head
Plum Vision
Blix