Seattle’s Freakout Fest announces 2023 lineup

Seattle's garage-pysch leaning Freakout Fest holds its 11th edition November 2-5. The 2023 lineup includes Allah Las, The Gories, The Spits, Acid Mothers Temple, Night Beats, Death Valley Girls, Son Rompe Pera, Sextile, Lola Kirke, Jonathan Bree, and more.

The festival happens at venues in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, including The Sunset, Salmon Bay Eagles Club (2 stages), The Tractor Tavern, Conor Bryne, Caffe Umbria, and C.C. Filson.

Tickets for Freakout 2023 are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.

FREAKOUT FEST 2023

The Gories

Allah-Las

The Spits

Son Rompe Pera

Sextile

Acid Mothers Temple

Crush (Members of Black Lips)

Death Valley Girls

Jonathan Bree

El Khat

Acid Tongue

Gift

Lola Kirke

The Brightlight Social Hour

Kepi Ghoulie

GOON

Elis Paprika

Mauro Samaniego

Ramona

The Funerals

Mala Suerte

Michael Rault

Pearl Charles

zzzahara

Nestter Donuts

Monsterwatch

Mengers

Las Pijamas

Vondré

Diles Que No Me Maten

Shadow Show

Joudy

Archer Oh

Taleen Kali

Sunset Images

Tuesday Violence

Diminished Men

Brittany Davis

Biblioteka

Black Maracas

The Wind-Ups

All Star Opera

Dark Dazey

SuperMother

Midnight High

Ismay

Ritmo Cascabel

The Sugar Tradition

Moon Owl's Mages

Lobo Lara

Floating Witch's Head

Plum Vision

Blix