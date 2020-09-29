Seba Kaapstand announce new album ft. Quelle Chris, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Oddisee

Johannesburg, South Africa neo-soul group Seba Kaapstad are releasing a new album, Konke, on November 13 via Mello Music Group (pre-order). It features Georgia Anne Muldrow, Oddisee, and Quelle Chris, the latter of whom is on opening track/lead single "Our People." It's a richly-arranged, psychedelic blend of soul, jazz, and rap, and it's a very promising first taste of this LP. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Our People (feat. Quelle Chris)

2. www

3. Cloud

4. You Better

5. The Kingdom

6. I'm Scared (feat. Oddisee)

7. Konke

8. Please

9. Fred

10. Magic

11. Free (feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow)

12. Friday That's Good

13. Home

14. Peace of Mind