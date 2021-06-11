Secretly announces more special reissues; Jens Lekman green vinyl available now

Indie label Secretly Canadian is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with its SC25 series, which includes vinyl reissues of classic albums from the Secretly catalog, new singles from the label's roster and more. A new round of reissues have been announced: ANOHNI's HOPELESSNESS, Damien Jurado's Where Shall You Take Me?, Here We Go Magic's A Different Ship and Richard Swift's Dressed Up For the Letdown.

Each reissue has been pressed on colored vinyl and comes with commemorative essays, art prints and more, and proceeds from the SC25 Editions series benefits the label's SC25 - Every Light On This Side of The Town charitable efforts. All four will be out September 3 and you can preorder now.

Other reissues in the SC25 Editions series include Whitney's Light Upon the Lake, and Jens Lekman's When I Said I Wanted to Be Your Dog, which you can pick up in the BrooklynVegan shop on green vinyl.

Meanwhile, Secretly announced two new releases in the SC25 Singles covers series: NNAMDÏ's cover of Kacey Musgraves' "Lonely Weekend" and Beach Fossils' take on Kelly Lee Owens' "L.I.N.E."

"Folks that toured with me in the past few years know it's no secret that I'm a huge fan of Kacey Musgraves' music," says NNAMDÏ. "I got the dang tweet receipts and everything. Every song on Golden Hour is a bop and 'Lonely Weekend' is one that always pumps me up because of its immediacy. The song just starts with the vocals and you're in it for the ride from the get go. Kacey introduced me to an album by the prodigy, bluegrass savant Chris Thile that really blew me away. Since I was gifted a really old ukulele and a funky lil busted ass banjo early last year, I decided it would be fun to incorporate some elements of that into this cover despite never having played banjo before. Lol. It's kind of a slight homage to that with my own spin on it and a thank you to her for introducing me to one of my new favorite records."

Says Beach Fossils' Dustin Payseur, "I've been friends with Kelly for over a decade, it's been inspiring to see her evolution as a musician/songwriter/producer. 'L.I.N.E.' was my favorite track of 2020, the first time I heard it I stopped what I was doing and had to play it over and over. I've always believed that a great song lends itself to being performed in any genre, so I was excited to take on the challenge of covering it in my own style."

Previous entries in the SC25 Singles series include Porridge Radio, Stella Donnelly and more.