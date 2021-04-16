Secretly Canadian celebrating 25th anniversary w/ reissues, covers & more (stream 2 new tracks)

Indie label Secretly Canadian turns 25 this year and to mark the occasion they're launching SC25, a series featuring reissues of classic records from their catalog and new singles from current artists. All proceeds from SC25 will go to charity, with a goal of raising $250,000 for New Hope For Families which is fighting homelessness in Bloomington, IN.

Twelve titles from Secretly Canadian's catalog reissued throughout 2021, the first of which are Jens Lekman’s When I Said I Wanted To Be Your Dog, The War On Drugs’ Wagonwheel Blues, Tig Notaro’s Live and Whitney’s Light Upon the Lake. Each of these are pressed on colored vinyl and limited to 1000 copies per title. Those will be out June 4 and you can preorder them now.

There is also SC25 Singles, a series of 25 "new, rare and unreleased songs, covers and collaborations from artists both within and outside the Secretly Canadian family." The first of those are Porridge Radio covering Scout Niblett's "Wet Road" and Stella Donnelly covering Jens Lekman's "If I Could Cry (It Would Feel Like This)." You can listen to both of those below, and other artist confirmed to participate in SC25 Singles are Madison McFerrin, and NNAMDÏ.

You can learn more about SC25 here and check out a video about Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary below.