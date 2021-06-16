Section H8 announce debut LP, share “Nightmare” & video filmed at that big LA hardcore show

LA hardcore band Section H8 have announced their debut LP, Welcome To The Nightmare, due July 30 via Flatspot Records (pre-order). "The goal isn’t to change the world, but to give you a glimpse into our world," vocalist Mexi says of the new LP, which was recorded and mixed by Taylor Young.

The first single is the thrash-informed ripper "Nightmare," which comes with a video that features footage filmed at the recent guerrilla hardcore show in LA that drew over 2,000 people and was shut down by LAPD. The video also opens with a sample of a news reporter talking about the show. Watch below.

Tracklist

1. Nightmare

2. 100 Seconds

3. Knife

4. Track and Field

5. Roaches

6. Mist-Head

7. F.O.A.D. 8. Street Sweeper

9. Behind the 8 Ball

10. Hate

Section H8 -- 2021 Tour Dates

6/20/2021 Los Angeles, CA - 1720 Warehouse (w/ Xibalba, Skeletal Remains, and Barrage)

6/26/2021 Oakland, CA - Location TBA (w/ Dead City, Gulch, Scowl, Barrage, Spy, N8noface)