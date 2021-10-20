See the ‘Blessed Black Wings’ chapter from Matt Pike’s (High On Fire) illustrated lyric book

Pre-order Head On A Pike: The Illustrated Lyrics of Matt Pike in our store.

As mentioned, High On Fire frontman (and Sleep guitarist) is releasing an illustrated lyric book of High on Fire albums, Head On A Pike: The Illustrated Lyrics of Matt Pike, on November 9 via Rare Bird (pre-order). Ahead of the release, we're premiering the chapter on High On Fire's classic 2005 album Blessed Black Wings, which features artwork by past HoF collaborator Brian Mercer. Head below to take a look at the chapter.

"When I was first asked to be a part of the Head on a Pike project I was thrilled," Brian says. "I was even more thrilled to learn I was doing the Blessed Black Wings chapter. My immediate thought was that I wasn’t drawing 'wings'; I have way too much respect for Arik Roper, the amazing work he did for the record and his legacy in general. My perceived view at the time was that the band leveled up further with this record for several reasons, but mainly because of the absolute road warriors they had been up to this point. I wanted an image to reflect a decorated warrior returning home with the spoils and scars of war. I would hint at wings, but the focus would a decorated warrior. I’m completely honored to be a part of this book. When I need to get motivated or go to war, Blessed Black Wings is usually the soundtrack behind me when I’m swinging an axe at life."

Matt Pike adds, "I think that album, Blessed Black Wings, was our milestone and us telling the world, this is who we are, SLAP, TAKE THAT!"

Head On A Pike also includes art by Arik Roper, David V. D'Andrea, Santos, Skinner, Jondix, Stash, Tim Lehi, Jordan Barlow and Derrick Snodgrass. Pre-order a copy in our store. We've also got High On Fire and Sleep vinyl.

High On Fire are also on tour now, and they begin a two-night stand at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge tonight (10/20) with Spirit Adrift and Dysrhythmia. Tickets for tonight and Thursday's (10/21) shows are still available. All dates are listed below.

High On Fire -- 2021 Tour Dates

October 20 New York, NY (Le) Poisson Rouge

October 21 New York, NY (Le) Poisson Rouge

October 28 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village

October 29 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village

October 30 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village

December 28 Tacoma, WA Alma Mater Tacoma

December 31 Berkerley, CA UC Theatre