See You Next Tuesday announce first album in 15 years, share “Hey Look, No Crying”

Aughts-era math/death/grind maniacs See You Next Tuesday released two albums on Ferret in the late 2000s before calling it quits in 2009, and now they're back and just announced their first album in 15 years, Distractions, due February 17 via Good Fight Music (the current label run by Ferret founder Carl Severson). The first single is "Hey Look, No Crying," which finds See You Next Tuesday sounding as abrasive and chaotic as ever. Vocalist Chris Fox says:

It is more or less about looking back at your life and basically being in mourning for the moments of your life that you’ll never get to relive as you are ultimately aging, slowly moving towards your own death alone and becoming less and less relevant to the world. I struggle heavily with the idea of death and growing old and fixate on it a lot which I express a few times on this album. At times I am devastated by remembering and realizing the moments I should have cherished more at the time that they were happening. And then I get back to reality where I’m there by myself and separated by years from that moment.

Listen and watch the Shon Allen-directed video below.

See You Next Tuesday Distractions loading...

Tracklist

1. How Insensitive

2. What A Funny Girl You Used To Be

3. Hey Look, No Crying

4. Why Can't You Behave

5. Glad To Be Unhappy

6. I'll Never Be The Same

7. I'll Never Smile Again

8. Day In The Life Of A Fool

9. Call Me Irresponsible

10. This Happy Madness

11. I Had The Craziest Dream

12. That's What God Looks Like To Me

13. Strange Music

See You Next Tuesday -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

12.2.22 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

12.3.22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewery

1.13.23 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

1.14.23 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

1.15.23 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary