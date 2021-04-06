Seefeel announce Warp & Rephlex era vinyl reissue series

British post-rock group Seefeel have announced an extensive reissue campaign of their '90s work for the Warp and Rephlex labels. It focuses on the period after the band's acclaimed debut, Quique, that found them moving away from guitars and into more electronic realms. The series includes deluxe vinyl reissues of their out of print albums Succour and (Ch-Vox), as well as an vinyl EP collection, St / Fr / Sp, and a four-CD 1994-1996 anthology titled Rupt & Flex. All were mastered from original DAT transfers by Stefan Betke (aka Pole), and feature rare and previously unreleased bonus tracks, new liner notes by the band and artwork and packaging by The Designer's Republic.

The Succour "Redux" reissue is a three-album set with 12 bonus tracks, the (Ch-Vox) "Redux" reissue is a two album set with six bonus tracks, and St / Fr / Sp is a two-album set with with two bonus tracks. One of those bonus tracks is a 12-minute Autechre remix of "Spangle" and you can listen to that, and watch a preview video for the reissue series, below.

All of these Seefeel reissues will be out May 14 via Warp and you can preorder now. Check out artwork and tracklists below.

Seefeel came out of hibernation for their self-titled 2011 album and went on their first-ever North American tour in 2019.

Succour tracklist:

1. Meol 05:54

2. Extract 07:31

3. When Face Was Face 06:05

4. Fracture 05:54

5. Gatha 06:02

6. Ruby-Ha 06:10

7. Rupt 06:31

8. Vex 04:27

9. Cut 05:42

10. Utreat 05:07

11. Tempean 02:45

12. As One

13. As If

14. As Well

15. As Track

16. As Link

17. As Such

18. Meol 2

19. Rupt (Cut Mix)

20. Fractions 2

21. Meol 3

22. Monastic

23. Burned

(Ch-Vox) tracklist:

1. Utreat (Complete) 04:33

2. E-hix² 05:09

3. Ch-vox 06:48

4. Hive 05:21

5. Ashdecon 05:27

6. Net 06:13

7. E-hix 5

8. E-hix 4

9. Evio

10. Avatar

11. E-hix 3

12. Ashime

St / Fr / Sp tracklist:

1. Starethrough 07:48

2. Air Eyes 05:34

3. Spangle 07:23

4. Lux1 06:05

5. Fracture (EP version) 05:57

6. Tied 06:37

7. Spangle (Autechre Remix) 12:17

8. Starethrough (Transition Mix)

Rupt and Flex (1994 - 96) tracklist:

