SeeYouSpaceCowboy announce new LP ft. ETID & Underoath vocalists, share video for new song

Post-hardcore/metalcore/sasscore torch-carriers SeeYouSpaceCowboy recently released an awesome split with If I Die First, and now they've finally announced their highly anticipated sophomore album, The Romance Of Affliction, which arrives November 5 via Pure Noise. The title track features If I Die First, and they've also got guest appearances from two veterans who helped pave the way for SYSC: Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley and Underoath's Aaron Gillespie. It was produced by Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale (who also worked on the new Wristmeetrazor album), and Pure Noise-signed rapper Shaolin G is on there too.

The first single is "Misinterpreting Constellations," which stays true to the sound that SYSC have been crafting over the past few years, but also marks a clear push forward. It's one of their most accessible songs yet, with an unabashed embrace of adenoidal mid 2000s emo-pop clean vocals, but balanced out by plenty of moments that are chaotic, harsh, and heavy. It blurs the lines between extreme music and poppy music, and it induces 2000s nostalgia in a way that feels fresh and forward-thinking. Listen and watch the Cameron Nunez-directed video below.

Vocalist Connie Sgarbossa revealed that she suffered a near-fatal drug overdose about two weeks after finishing up the sessions for the album, adding, "To have that happen two weeks later almost backed up why I wrote the album – it was a self-fulfilling prophecy. It reinforced that I wrote the album that I needed to write." She continues:

The album is a reflection on the last couple of years of our lives; It serves as a tongue in cheek, but genuine look at what it means to struggle through adversity while trying to find some beauty in it all… It’s about making art about parts of our lives that are ugly and how that seems to resonate the most with people. …what it means to be in love with someone as well as the substances that are killing you both, what it means to use sex as a way to try to feel content and loved but without a true connection that instead makes you feel more isolated. The poetic nature of writing songs about addiction only to almost die of an overdose a few weeks later. It’s a pretty coat of paint on a crumbling structure.

She adds that the new single is "a look back at actions you viewed as a romantic situation, and still do to an extent, but being able to realise that ‘love at all cost’ maybe wasn’t the healthiest thing for yourself, them or others."

SeeYouSpaceCowboy also have a headlining tour coming up with the stacked support lineup of Greyhaven, Vatican, and Wristmeetrazor. That tour includes a NYC show on November 21 at Market Hotel (tickets). All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Speaking of Every Time I Die and Underoath, they've got an upcoming tour together and new albums. Get ETID's on opaque lime vinyl.

Tracklist

1. Life As A Soap Opera Plot, 26 Years Running (ft. Keith Buckley)

2. Misinterpreting Constellations

3. The End to a Brief Moment of Lasting Intimacy

4. Sharpen What You Can (ft. SHAOLIN G)

5. With Arms That Bind and Lips That Lock

6. Losing Sight Of The Exit...

7. ...and My Faded Reflection in Your Eyes

8. Intersecting Storylines To The Same Tragedy (ft. Aaron Gillespie)

9. Ouroboros as an Overused Metaphor

10. Anything to Take Me Anywhere but Here

11. The Peace in Disillusion

12. Melodrama Between Two Entirely Bored Individuals

13. The Romance Of Affliction (ft. If I Die First)

