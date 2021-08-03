SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Greyhaven, Vatican & Wristmeetrazor announce tour (BV presale for NYC)

Sasscore torch-carriers SeeYouSpaceCowboy recently released a killer split with If I Die First (pick up a vinyl copy) and then announced a tour with them going down after Furnace Fest. SYSC have now announced another tour, this time with Greyhaven, Vatican, and Wristmeetrazor (that's a hell of a bill).

The newly-announced tour includes a Brooklyn show on November 21 at Market Hotel. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (8/6) at 10 AM but there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (8/5) at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password. All dates are listed below.

Wristmeetrazor released their excellent new album Replica of a Strange Love on Prosthetic earlier this year, and we recently interviewed vocalist Justin Fornof and Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale, who produced the record.

Vatican recently signed to UNFD and released two new songs, "Fractured God" and "Absolute Reality." No word yet on new music from Greyhaven, who last released the single "A Match Where Great Fire Should Be" in 2019.

