SeeYouSpaceCowboy playing NYC this weekend, touring with Senses Fail in 2022

SeeYouSpaceCowboy are currently on a headlining tour in support of their excellent new album The Romance of Affliction with the awesome lineup of Greyhaven, Vatican, and Wristmeetrazor, and that tour lands in NYC this weekend: Sunday (11/21) at Market Hotel. Tickets for that show are still available.

SYSC also just revealed that they'll be playing much bigger venues on tour in 2022 opening for their Pure Noise labelmates Senses Fail (whose upcoming album Hell is In Your Head includes a song featuring SYSC vocalist Connie Sgarbossa). Also on that tour are We Came As Romans and Counterparts. That one hits NYC on April 6 at Webster Hall. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (11/19) at noon. All dates are listed below.

We recently interviewed SeeYouSpaceCowboy about their new album, which you can pick up on limited-to-300 "clear with swamp green and yellow splatter" vinyl exclusively in our stores. We've also got Greyhaven's upcoming album This Bright and Beautiful World on limited-to-200 yellow vinyl.

We also interviewed Wristmeetrazor (alongside producer Isaac Hale of Knocked Loose, who also produced the SYSC album) earlier this year.

SeeYouSpaceCowboy / Greyhaven / Vatican / Wristmeetrazor -- 2021 Tour Dates

11.17.2021 • Detroit, MI • Sanctuary

11.18.2021 • Pittsburgh, PA • Preserving Underground

11.19.2021 • Syracuse, NY • Lost Horizon

11.20.2021 • Phoenixville, PA • Phoenixville Polish Club

11.21.2021 • Brooklyn, NY • Market Hotel

11.23.2021 • Cambridge, MA • Middle East (Upstairs)

11.24.2021 • Buffalo, NY • Mohawk Place

11.26.2021 • Cincinnati, OH • Legends

11.27.2021 • Lakewood, OH • Foundry

11.28.2021 • Chicago, IL • Beat Kitchen

11.30.2021 • Milwaukie, WI • X-Ray Arcade

12.1.2021 • Des Moines, IA • Leftys

12.2.2021 • Minneapolis, MN • 7th Street Entry

12.3.2021 • Omaha, NE • Reverb Lounge

12.4.2021 • Denver, CO • Lost Lake Lounge

12.5.2021 • Salt Lake City, UT • Kilby Court

12.7.2021 • Seattle, WA • The Vera Project

12.8.2021 • Portland, OR • Brightside DIY

12.10.2021 • San Francisco, CA • Thee Parkside

Senses Fail / We Came As Romans / Counterparts / SeeYouSpaceCowboy -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 24 - Las Vegas NV - House Of Blues

March 25 - Anaheim CA - House Of Blues

March 26 - Tempe AZ - Marquee Theatre

March 28 - Austin TX - Emo's

March 29 - Dallas TX - Amplified Live

March 30 - Houston TX - Warehouse Live

April 01 - Atlanta GA -The Masquerade

April 02 - Lake Buena Vista FL - House Of Blues

April 04 - Carrboro NC - Cat's Cradle

April 05 - Baltimore MD - Ram's Head Live

April 06 - New York NY - Webster Hall

April 07 - Boston MA - Big Night Live

April 08 - Philadelphia PA - Franklin Music Hall

April 09 - Cleveland OH - Agora Theatre

April 11 - Pontiac MI - The Crofoot

April 12 - Chicago IL - Concord Music Hall

April 13 - Lawrence KS - Granada Theatre

April 15 - Denver CO - Summit Music Hall

April 16 - Salt Lake City UT - The Depot

April 18 - Seattle WA - The Showbox

April 19 - Portland OR - Roseland Theater

April 21 - Sacramento CA - Ace Of Spades

April 22 - Los Angeles CA - Novo