SeeYouSpaceCowboy playing NYC this weekend, touring with Senses Fail in 2022
SeeYouSpaceCowboy are currently on a headlining tour in support of their excellent new album The Romance of Affliction with the awesome lineup of Greyhaven, Vatican, and Wristmeetrazor, and that tour lands in NYC this weekend: Sunday (11/21) at Market Hotel. Tickets for that show are still available.
SYSC also just revealed that they'll be playing much bigger venues on tour in 2022 opening for their Pure Noise labelmates Senses Fail (whose upcoming album Hell is In Your Head includes a song featuring SYSC vocalist Connie Sgarbossa). Also on that tour are We Came As Romans and Counterparts. That one hits NYC on April 6 at Webster Hall. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (11/19) at noon. All dates are listed below.
We recently interviewed SeeYouSpaceCowboy about their new album, which you can pick up on limited-to-300 "clear with swamp green and yellow splatter" vinyl exclusively in our stores. We've also got Greyhaven's upcoming album This Bright and Beautiful World on limited-to-200 yellow vinyl.
We also interviewed Wristmeetrazor (alongside producer Isaac Hale of Knocked Loose, who also produced the SYSC album) earlier this year.
SeeYouSpaceCowboy / Greyhaven / Vatican / Wristmeetrazor -- 2021 Tour Dates
11.17.2021 • Detroit, MI • Sanctuary
11.18.2021 • Pittsburgh, PA • Preserving Underground
11.19.2021 • Syracuse, NY • Lost Horizon
11.20.2021 • Phoenixville, PA • Phoenixville Polish Club
11.21.2021 • Brooklyn, NY • Market Hotel
11.23.2021 • Cambridge, MA • Middle East (Upstairs)
11.24.2021 • Buffalo, NY • Mohawk Place
11.26.2021 • Cincinnati, OH • Legends
11.27.2021 • Lakewood, OH • Foundry
11.28.2021 • Chicago, IL • Beat Kitchen
11.30.2021 • Milwaukie, WI • X-Ray Arcade
12.1.2021 • Des Moines, IA • Leftys
12.2.2021 • Minneapolis, MN • 7th Street Entry
12.3.2021 • Omaha, NE • Reverb Lounge
12.4.2021 • Denver, CO • Lost Lake Lounge
12.5.2021 • Salt Lake City, UT • Kilby Court
12.7.2021 • Seattle, WA • The Vera Project
12.8.2021 • Portland, OR • Brightside DIY
12.10.2021 • San Francisco, CA • Thee Parkside
Senses Fail / We Came As Romans / Counterparts / SeeYouSpaceCowboy -- 2022 Tour Dates
March 24 - Las Vegas NV - House Of Blues
March 25 - Anaheim CA - House Of Blues
March 26 - Tempe AZ - Marquee Theatre
March 28 - Austin TX - Emo's
March 29 - Dallas TX - Amplified Live
March 30 - Houston TX - Warehouse Live
April 01 - Atlanta GA -The Masquerade
April 02 - Lake Buena Vista FL - House Of Blues
April 04 - Carrboro NC - Cat's Cradle
April 05 - Baltimore MD - Ram's Head Live
April 06 - New York NY - Webster Hall
April 07 - Boston MA - Big Night Live
April 08 - Philadelphia PA - Franklin Music Hall
April 09 - Cleveland OH - Agora Theatre
April 11 - Pontiac MI - The Crofoot
April 12 - Chicago IL - Concord Music Hall
April 13 - Lawrence KS - Granada Theatre
April 15 - Denver CO - Summit Music Hall
April 16 - Salt Lake City UT - The Depot
April 18 - Seattle WA - The Showbox
April 19 - Portland OR - Roseland Theater
April 21 - Sacramento CA - Ace Of Spades
April 22 - Los Angeles CA - Novo