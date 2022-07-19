SeeYouSpaceCowboy release cover of Saosin’s “Seven Years” (watch the video)

Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon's Dead Formats: Volume 1 covers compilation nears, and today another awesome cover from the comp was released: SeeYouSpaceCowboy's take on Saosin's classic "Seven Years." It's the opening track of Saosin's breakthrough 2003 EP Translating the Name, released when they were fronted by a pre-Circa Survive Anthony Green, and it's a song that's clearly influenced SYSC's own music, so it's a real treat to hear them do so much justice to it. "It was a blast to work on such a legendary song with our friends Alex Jacobelli and Cameron Nunez during some down time earlier in the year," the band said. Listen and watch the video below.

We recently posted Drug Church doing The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' "Someday I Suppose" and Microwave doing Sublime's "Santeria" from the comp. It comes out 8/29 via Pure Noise.

SeeYouSpaceCowboy also have a lot of tour dates coming up, including a run supporting Eighteen Visions' Vanity 20th anniversary tour, which hits Brooklyn Monarch on July 29 with Chamber also on the bill.