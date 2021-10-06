SeeYouSpaceCowboy release new song ft. Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie (listen)

Pre-order our exclusive splatter vinyl variant of SYSC's new LP.

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Romance of Affliction, and this is the one that features guest vocals from Underoath's Aaron Gillespie. Underoath's mix of clean-sung emo-pop and bone-crushing metalcore is obviously an influence on SYSC, so it's no surprise that Aaron's hook fits right into this song, which is yet another great taste of this LP.

"This track's just about the process of struggling with a mental illness and pulling yourself out," frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa tells Revolver. "A lot of it is about how sometimes people can go about things the wrong way and it can be almost more detrimental, so it's a song about stopping, taking a breath and really thinking about if you're pushing yourself too hard, or if what you're doing may seem like it's helping a lot, but isn't the best for your actual mental health and physical health."

The album arrives 11/5 via Pure Noise, and also features appearances from Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley, If I Die First, and Shaolin G, plus production from Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale. SYSC will also be on tour with Greyhaven, Vatican, and Wristmeetrazor soon, including a NYC show on 11/21 at Market Hotel (tickets).

