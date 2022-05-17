SeeYouSpaceCowboy touring with Foreign Hands & Omerta before TIHC

Metalcore/sasscore leaders SeeYouSpaceCowboy will return to the road this July for a run leading up to their appearance at Philly's This Is Hardcore festival, and they're taking along two other great bands: Delaware metalcore band Foreign Hands (mem Wristmeetrazor) and Houston chaotic hardcore band Omerta. Foreign Hands also play This Is Hardcore.

The tour hits the NYC-area for two shows: July 1 at The Litterbox in Elizabeth, NJ and July 2 at Amityville Music Hall on Long Island. The LI show also includes reunited hometown heroes Dr. Acula. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/20) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

SeeYouSpaceCowboy last released The Romance of Affliction, one of our top 10 punk albums of 2021. Read our recent interview with them for more. Foreign Hands released their great new EP Bleed The Dream earlier this year.

--

SYSC loading...

SeeYouSpaceCowboy / Foreign Hands / Omerta -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/1 Elizabeth, NJ @ The Litterbox

7/2 Amityville, NY @ AMH w/ Dr. Acula

7/3 Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

7/4 London, ON @ Rum Runners

7/6 Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

7/7 Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

7/8 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDR

7/10 Philadelphia, PA @ This Is Hardcore (no Omerta)