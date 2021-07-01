‘Seinfeld’ soundtrack gets first-ever release (listen)

The bass-popping, mouth-popping score to Seinfeld is nearly as iconic as the '90s sitcom's catchphrases and Kramer's entrances, but it's never been released in soundtrack form. Till now. Variety reports that Jonathan Wolff's score has gotten its first-ever release and is available through all digital platforms via WaterTower Music, which is Warner Media's in-house soundtrack/score label.

“It struggled for the first few seasons,” Wolff told Variety. “We were an accidental hit. We were busy getting episodes out, and nobody was thinking about the music. And that’s OK.” Also: TV scores, especially for sitcoms, weren't usually released. The Seinfeld soundtrack features the classic theme and 32 other short music cues, totalling about 40 minutes of music.

We'll leave you to make your own "What's the deal with the bass?" jokes, but will add Wolff's score is more than that, with genre parodies, "Kramer's Pimpwalk," "Jesus is One," and lost more. Listen below.

Jonathan Wolff also did the scores for Married...With Children, Will & Grace, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Caroline in the City, and more.