Self Defense Family announce live album, share “I’m Going Through Some Shit”

Self Defense Family, the boundary-pushing post-hardcore collective led by Patrick Kindlon (who also fronts Drug Church), have announced a live album. It's called Law of Karma Live: Fake Shit Wins But Not Tonight and it's coming on August 4 via Landland Colportage (pre-order). The album includes tracks from 2019 performances in Brooklyn, Boston, and Philadelphia, drawing on their catalog as well as a cover of Neil Young's "On The Beach." It was mixed by Jon Markson, who also frequently works with Drug Church.

Patrick says of Law of Karma Live, “We'd been playing as a six-piece-sometimes-seven-piece-sometimes-more for awhile. It was an ambitious time. Very few of us are technically great musicians, so there was a problem-solving element to the whole thing. And we made it work, sometimes fantastically. We thought it important to document that. Otherwise, nobody would believe we pulled it off.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for Law of Karma Live: Fake Shit Wins But Not Tonight below.

The album opens with 2011 single "I'm Going Through Some Shit," a slow-burning, horn-laden track with a vocal performance from Patrick that's as gritty and impassioned as ever. Listen below.

Law of Karma Live: Fake Shit Wins But Not Tonight Tracklist

1. I'm Going Through Some Shit

2. Indoor Wind Chimes

3. (that oligarch chant)

4. Taxying

5. Talia

6. (the men's bathroom)

7. Watcher At The Wall

8. Have You Considered Anything Else

9. Make Me A Pallet Fire On Your Floor

10. (then the details start)

11. Turn The Fan On

12. Good Idea Machine

13. (warm or approachable or even friendly)

14. When The Barn Caves In

15. On The Beach (Neil Young)

16. Have You Considered Punk Music